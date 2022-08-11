Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

A juvenile has been arrested in the murders of a mother and her two young children in...
A juvenile has been arrested in the murders of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - A juvenile has been arrested in the murders of a mother and her two young children in Northfield, New Hampshire.

Thursday afternoon, the state’s attorney general said they arrested a juvenile and charged them with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying evidence.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, were found dead by police on Aug. 3 at a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, when officers responded to a 911 call.

The state says it won’t release any other information about the suspect because they’re underage.

