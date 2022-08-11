Liam Madden confirms he will run as a Republican for the U.S. House seat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Liam Madden confirms in an email to WCAX he is going to accept the Republican nomination for the U.S. House seat.

Wednesday, while appearing live on Channel 3 This Morning, Madden told Alexandra Montgomery and Dom Amato he hadn’t yet decided. Later that day, he changed his mind.

Madden describes himself as an independent and says he had wanted to run as one in the General Election.

Madden says he realized he missed the deadline to file.

“My entire adult life as a Vermont voter, I saw that Bernie Sanders participated in a party primary and declines the nomination to run as an independent in the general election. I didn’t understand that the only reason Bernie can decline the Democratic party nomination and be an independent in the general was that he and the Democratic party had to agree ahead of time to not replace the spot on the ballot he was leaving open with another candidate. Upon learning this, I doubted that the Republican party wanted to leave the spot open if I declined the nomination,” said Madden.

But Madden says his message transcends parties and that if he wins, he would govern with an independent mindset.

