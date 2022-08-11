Monsters open FCBL Championship Series with a dominant win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters were absolutely dominant in Game 1 of the Futures League Championship Series, downing Nashua 12-0 Wednesday night at Centennial. With the win, the Monsters moved within one victory of their second consecutive league title.

Thanks to a dominant outing by Max Moore in just his second Lake Monster appearance, the Vermont bats didn’t need to do much. Moore went seven shutout innings, scattering six hits and two walks, and escaping a couple jams with seven strikeouts.

But apparently, nobody told the offense. Vermont would plate two in the second, then bust it open with five more in the fourth. The rout was on as the Monsters pounded out 16 hits on the night.

Connor Bowman was the star at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of sacrifices, two runs scored, and five RBI.

Vermont can end the FCBL season on Thursday night, as they visit Nashua looking to sweep the best-of-three series.

