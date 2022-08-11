New York bill to increase Holocaust education in schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that would improve Holocaust education in New York schools.

The bill comes after a 2020 study showed 28% of New Yorkers ages 18-39 believed the Holocaust is a myth or has been exaggerated and that 60% did not know that 6M Jews were killed in the Holocaust. The study also showed that New York led all states with 19% of respondents who believed Jews caused the Holocaust.

The new law requires education leaders to assess the current curriculum in schools. Any schools that don’t meet state standards must submit a plan to become compliant.

“Ensuring that schools are following the Holocaust education standards we already have in place in New York is an important first step to begin addressing these troubling trends,” said New York Senator Sean Ryan in a statement on the trend of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York over the last few years.

