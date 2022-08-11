Officials: NH missing girl case shifts to homicide probe

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say the search for a New Hampshire girl who disappeared at age 5 in 2019 but was not reported missing until late last year is now considered a homicide investigation.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday that authorities have concluded that Harmony was murdered.

Police first became aware that she might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have since pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Related Stories:

Missing New Hampshire girl’s stepmother indicted on gun charges

Lawyers for Harmony Montgomery’s dad ask for bodycam footage

Former home of Harmony Montgomery’s dad, stepmom searched

Missing NH girl’s stepmom pleads not guilty to perjury charges

Stepmother of missing girl arrested on perjury charges

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery released on bail

Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery

Not guilty plea to gun charges from Harmony Montgomery’s dad

Harmony Montgomery’s dad faces unrelated gun theft charges

Father, stepmother of missing NH girl formally indicted

States seek to improve communication in child welfare cases

Review: Claim that missing NH girl had black eye unfounded

Mass. chief justice orders review in Harmony Montgomery case

NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window; stepmother appears in court

NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case

Reward increases for missing New Hampshire girl

New charges filed against missing NH girl’s stepmother

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Missing NH girl’s dad accused of assault; search continues

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)