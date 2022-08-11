Police seek suspects in Burlington shooting

Burlington Police are asking for help identifying these men.
Burlington Police are asking for help identifying these men.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are seeking two individuals in connection with the shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month.

It happened the night of Friday, July 22 just before midnight. Police say a man in his 40s was struck by a bullet in the vicinity of 177 Church Street near Big Daddy’s Pizza. The victim was brought to the hospital by a friend where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening wound.

Police say although there were people out and about in the area, the incident went largely unnoticed until police were later notified by the hospital.

Detectives are now seeking two men dressed in black who fled the scene following the shooting and were captured on a surveillance camera.

Since the incident last month, Burlington has now had around 18 shootings just this year.

