Post-primary friction continues between police union, state’s attorney

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George/File
Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George/File
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite her competition having solid backing from police unions and other EMS groups, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George fended off Democrat Ted Kenney during Tuesday’s election.

George received more than 17,000 thousand votes to Kenney’s 11,000. Throughout the course of the race, the unions backed Kenney as their candidate. George says despite those endorsements, she plans to work with those groups to find common ground to better protect the community.

“I am, of course, hopeful that we have to do this for another four years, that they will come to the table and we will be able to figure out a really good way forward that’s helpful for them and my office. And, obviously, overwhelmingly helpful for the community,” George said.

The Burlington Police Officers Association Thursday released a statement saying, “Based on Chittenden State’s Attorney Sarah George’s comments made on the night of the election, we see very little opportunity for positive change. We hope we are wrong.”

