Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress.

Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes.

Thursday morning, leaders from several hospitals said patients are sicker and staffing shortages continue. They are pleading with regulators to approve their requests in full.

“All of these issues are taking its toll. Our workforce is exhausted, our communities are challenged and for the current fiscal year, most of our Vermont hospitals are reporting losses,” said Mike Del Trecco, the interim president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

Green Mountain Care Board regulators will begin reviewing budgets next week. They will make a decision in the fall.

