Vermont’s delegation to the U.S. capitol secured funding for road infrastructure development

More than $34M in grant money will pave the way for new infrastructure in Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Vermont congressional delegation said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Transportation gave three grants focused on three projects.

That includes replacing the Winooski River Bridge; construction of the Federal Street Multi-Modal Connector in St. Albans; and a planning grant to improve public transit in Northwestern Vermont.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders say the projects will improve the lives of tens of thousands of Vermonters and upgrade public transit, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Congressman Peter Welch says the work will alleviate congestion and create new opportunities for people to bike or walk.

