VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged

Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94. (Source: WISN, WISCONSIN DOT, BROADCASTIFY, STILL PHOTO-VERN HICKS, CNN)
By Nick Bohr
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A flatbed truck lost several portable toilets while traveling in Wisconsin, leaving drivers trying to dodge them on a highway.

“I see a porta-potty flying back at me, and I tried my best to swerve out of the way, but it hit my driver’s side, causing me to pull over,” said driver Alex Hilario.

Another driver, Vern Hicks, said the items on the highway seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it and thought, ‘I just hit a porta-john in the middle of I-94,’” Hicks said.

According to Hicks, his car had serious damage and might have to be totaled.

Authorities responded to the incident, shutting down a portion of the highway to clear the portable toilets.

According to officials, four damaged cars had to be towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

