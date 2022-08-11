Watch Patriots Preseason action tonight on WCAX!

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patriots Preseason action kicks off tonight and you can see it on WCAX Channel 3!

The Pats will take on the Giants Thursday, Aug. 11, in a game that starts at 7 p.m.

That means there will be some programming changes Thursday night to accommodate the game:

The Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. will end at 6:30 p.m.

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will air at 6:30 p.m.

Patriots Preseason kicks off at 7 p.m.

“Big Brother” will move to 1:37 a.m. Friday, so fans will need to set their DVRs to catch the new episode.

Encore episodes of “Young Sheldon” and Ghosts will air at 1:37 a.m. Saturday.

There is more Patriots Preseason action on the way!

WCAX will also carry these football games:

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Raiders - Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.