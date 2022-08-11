Woman arrested in Brattleboro for allegedly profiting off of prostitution
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -A woman from a Brattleboro spa is accused of making money off of prostitution.
Police say Pok Sun Kim, 63, from Virginia was arrested for appropriating/levying upon the earnings of prostitutes.
This came after a multi-agency investigation into illegal activity at the Rainbow Therapeutic Spa.
A court date was set for next month.
