Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman was impaled Wednesday in Garden City by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident.

According to the Horry County Coroner, Tammy Perreault, 63, of Horry County, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind around 12:40 p.m.

Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to Waccamaw ER where she succumbed to her injuries at 1:33 p.m., WMBF reported.

It’s not unheard of for beach umbrellas to cause serious injuries or death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that there were roughly 2,800 unconfirmed beach umbrella-related injuries between 2010 and 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a teen has died after in an early morning crash in Highgate.
Teen killed in Highgate crash
Liam Madden
Madden ‘up in the air’ about accepting GOP nomination for US House
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., reacts to the not guilty verdict at Coos...
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Cara Rodrigues
Police arrest suspect in Wardsboro murder

Latest News

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
File image
Burlington Uber driver charged with lewd conduct
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo narrows search down to 2 names for new baby hippo