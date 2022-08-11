BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Today will be like two days in one. The first part of the day, in the morning, will feature lots of sunshine. But as we get into the afternoon, a weak cold front will be coming through from west to east, and that will be accompanied by a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two.

The front will move through quickly, so it will be out of here as we get into the overnight hours. Skies will turn clear and full moonlit (the “Full Sturgeon Moon”). There will be some patchy fog by Friday morning.

Friday and the weekend are looking very nice, with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds mixing in.

We get into an “unsettled” weather pattern next week with the chance for showers each day, Monday through Wednesday.

Keep an eye . . . and ear . . . to the sky this afternoon & early evening. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors quickly. And take MAX Advantage of the nice weekend weather! -Gary

