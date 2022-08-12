Advocates make one last push for Prop. 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election, advocates are making one last push to pass Prop. 2.

On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action held an event to emphasize its importance.

Prop. 2 would change language in Vermont’s Constitution that seemingly allows slavery under certain circumstance.

Some people call the change unnecessary and expensive. Others say it helps dismantle systemic racism.

A yes vote on Prop. 2 is the last step in changing the language from the Constitution.

Related Stories:

Vt. slavery ban amendment approved; goes to voters in November

Prop 2 aims to close slavery loophole in Vt. Constitution

Vt. racial justice advocates call for action at Statehouse

Burlington slavery reparations task force to begin work this fall

Amendment banning slavery moves forward in Vermont House

Slavery amendment topic of public hearing at Vt. Statehouse

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.