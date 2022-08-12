Advocates make one last push for Prop. 2

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gearing up for the last 100 days of the election, advocates are making one last push to pass Prop. 2.

On Thursday, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and Vermont Interfaith Action held an event to emphasize its importance.

Prop. 2 would change language in Vermont’s Constitution that seemingly allows slavery under certain circumstance.

Some people call the change unnecessary and expensive. Others say it helps dismantle systemic racism.

A yes vote on Prop. 2 is the last step in changing the language from the Constitution.

