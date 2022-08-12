Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases.

The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Tim Lahey with the UVM Health Network.

