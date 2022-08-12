Billings Farm and Museum welcomes visitors into annual Sunflower House

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the time of year when sunflower patches have begun taking social media by storm. While there are plenty in Vermont, there’s one in Woodstock that’s a bit different than the others.

The Billings Farm and Museum draws visitors year-round, but this time of year there’s something beautiful and flowery for them to check out too -- the annual Sunflower House.

Elissa Borden got a tour with Ben Pauly, the farm’s creative director of landscaping.

The sunflowers typically bloom from August through early September.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.