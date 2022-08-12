Burlington homeless pod project underway

Construction was expected to begin Friday in the Elmwood Avenue parking lot in Burlington's Old North End.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End.

Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.

Brian Pine, the director of CEDO, says the conditions for starting construction were that the city needed to have an approved management plan to get the permit. He says they are confident details about who will manage the community will be finalized by next week.

“There’s a significant need and a pressing need to provide shelter for folks who are unsheltered. So, that’s our north star and our goal here is to overcome every hurdle and get to the point where we can open up,” Pine said.

The site is expected to have 30 individual shelters and house up to 40 individuals. It will include a separate building with bathrooms and a community resource center.

The shelters are expected to be delivered in September and people could be living there by November 1.

