Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.

Police say the two occupants of the propane truck are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday...
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
Pok Sun Kim
Police arrest alleged madam in Vermont spa prostitution probe
Harmony Montgomery
Officials: Missing NH girl, Harmony Montgomery, was murdered
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Latest News

Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
File photo
Plattsburgh Police reboot ‘Explorers’ program for teens
File photo
Shaheen touts Berlin infrastructure improvements
A computer security breach at Lamoille Health Partners in Morristown may have left patient...
Morristown health center alerting customers to ransomware attack