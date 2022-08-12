Claremont woman dies following collision with propane truck

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Claremont woman has died after colliding with a propane truck Friday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Windsor Road near the Cornish town line. Police say the 63-year-old, who has not been identified, collided with the truck. Witnesses and first responders tried to resuscitate the woman but were unsuccessful.

Police say the two occupants of the propane truck are cooperating with the investigation.

