Enduro World Series to make stop at Burke Mountain Saturday

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Enduro World Series bike race goes all over the world and is stopping at Burke Mountain Saturday for its first event ever on the East Coast.

Enduro came to Burke Mountain in 2018 for a qualifying race but Saturday’s event is part of the eight world series races this season.

Dom Amato and Alexandra Montgomery spoke with Kevin Mack, the general manager at Burke Mountain, about the landmark event.

Dom Amato: So I hear history is being made with this big race.

Kevin Mack: Absolutely, the first time the Enduro is on the east coast of the U.S. it’s a very popular event in Europe, and we’re pretty excited they have chosen burke Vermont U.S.A. for their first shot here on the east coast.

Alexandra Montgomery: So why do you think they chose Burke and what do you think the riders are going to think of the terrain on Burke Mountain?

Kevin Mack: they are going to love it it is very fast terrain very technical, it’s going to require quite a bit of athleticism from the world’s greatest mountain bike athletes. The men and women here are pretty incredible, representing 35 countries here so for Burke to have 35 nations represented here in town is pretty exciting for all of us.

Dom Amato: It’s a big event for the town and also for the region too, what does It mean for the northeast kingdom to have this worldwide event coming to your backyard?

Kevin Mack: As I said this is traditionally a European sport that’s growing around the world and they knew Burke through our bike park and our terrain they knew existed here, Kingdom Trails and when they visited pre-covid they were so excited to come here and experience what we have to offer that we are just so excited to be at the point where the event is happening.

Alexandra Montgomery: So it’s not just about the riders, spectators can watch, what should I expect if I come tomorrow or Sunday?

Kevin Mack: You can get up close and personal with the racers as they are streaming down the mountain, it’s a very intimate event, you will see riders going very fast and doing things that are pretty incredible. when you are a little tired of watching the racers Lawsons Finest Liquids are here, we have some great barbecue, and music both Saturday and Sunday evening so the weekend’s chock full of activities for the family and we look forward to welcoming folks.

Dom Amato: Definitely sounds like a great event. So where does this series go from here, the racers face off tomorrow then where do they go after that?

Kevin Mack: They then go to Sugarloaf Maine for their other east coast event and then they are back over in Europe, in Switzerland and their final race is in France to determine the series championship later in September.

Check out these websites for more information on the Enduro World Series race competition, and the event at Burke Mountain

