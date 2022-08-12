Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Whether it’s in your neighborhood, your place of work, or your local diner.

“2020 was hard for many reasons and having to push through that pain was probably the worst,” said Jessica Frasca. A year-and-a-half after her daughter’s death, Frasca continues to shed tears of heartbreak. Emily was just 24 years old when she overdosed in Cavendish. She was an avid golfer and loved nature and her mother’s cooking.

“A lot of these kids end up on a waiting list because there are not enough beds, and when an addict is ready to recover, it’s essential that you get them the help that they need,” Frasca said.

Frasca is hosting a weekend fundraiser at her diner in Chester to raise awareness and money for beds and resources to help those struggling with addiction.

“What coping skills work for them, as well as mindfulness practices, as well as emotional sobriety,” said Melanie Gulde, the director of the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program. The Divided Sky Foundation was started by Phish frontman, Trey Anastasio. “Trey and I are both in recovery and that is a place that we don’t wish on anyone. Early recovery is really rough. Active addiction is awful. But when you get to a certain place in your recovery, it is important to help other people.”

Divided Sky’s facility in Ludlow hopes to begin accepting clients next spring. “Unfortunately, there are a lot of families who are in this horrible club,” Frasca said.

Stuart Currie is one of them. He lost his son, Ian, to addiction. “He was gray and he was cold in bed and everything completely changed in my world,” Currie said.

The clinical and medical oversight that was planned at the Residential Recovery Program in Ludlow is on hold for the time being. Neighbors opposed to the project filed an appeal after the facility got the green light from the town. Some are concerned that a recovery facility could bring more drugs and crime to town. But this grieving father doesn’t have a lot of sympathy for that position. “This is a huge problem and the people who don’t want to respond to it, I don’t know what I say to them. I’m not worried about them. But I am going to go out there and get on my soap box and say recovery needs your help,” Currie said.

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Country Girl Diner. All proceeds go to the Divided Sky Foundation. Organizers say bring your wallet, but more importantly, your love for life and your support for those in recovery.

