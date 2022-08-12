Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday...
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
Pok Sun Kim
Police arrest alleged madam in Vermont spa prostitution probe
Harmony Montgomery
Officials: Missing NH girl, Harmony Montgomery, was murdered
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Latest News

Clients of the the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
SDF
Nexus festival brings music to the Upper Valley this weekend
David Zuckerman/File
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
Jessica Frasca is hosting a weekend fundraiser at her diner in Chester to raise awareness and...
Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief