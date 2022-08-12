Morristown health center alerting customers to ransomware attack

A computer security breach at Lamoille Health Partners in Morristown may have left patient...
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Morristown health center is alerting patients that their personal information could have been affected by a ransomware attack.

Lamoille Health Partners first announced last month that the unauthorized computer activity shut down their computer systems for more than a week. Now, officials say they believe files containing personal information including names, addresses, social security numbers, and birthdays may have been exposed.

They add that they’ve arranged for identity protection and credit monitoring services for those affected, even though they don’t believe the information was used to commit fraud or identity theft.

