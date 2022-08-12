Nexus festival brings music to the Upper Valley this weekend

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Like live music for free? Lebanon is the place to be this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Nexus Music and Arts Festival is taking place on the green all weekend long. There will be live music from a variety of bands on three different stages. There will also be art-making booths for kids and outdoor dining options. The event is put on by the Lebanon Opera House.

“The idea started last year when we were shut down for COVID. We couldn’t bring our audience into the theater, so we thought let’s bring music and art to them, and it was so successful last year that we brought it back this year,” said the opera house’s Joe Clifford.

The event was sponsored by 100 area businesses. The festival runs through Sunday.

