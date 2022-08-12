Pets with Potential: Meet Chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Chief.

If you’re looking for a fun and furry best friend, then Chief might be the one for you. He is playful, affectionate and really loves to eat treats. He’s the perfect dog for an active household.

If you want to learn more about Chief check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

