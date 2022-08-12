Plattsburgh Police reboot ‘Explorers’ program for teens

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is bringing back its Explorer teen career training program.

The program was put on pause during the pandemic but they are taking applications now for its next round. Youth from 14 to 21 who are accepted will spend a few hours a week on the job with different officers to see what the job is like. The program runs for six weeks and they are looking for six explorers for this first round.

Plattsburgh Community Officer Logan Barrett says there are several benefits of being an explorer. “The program is a wonderful opportunity for kids to come in here, work side by side with law enforcement and I think it affords them a little bit more respect for law enforcement because they are standing right next to them doing exactly what we do. I think it’s a bit of an eye opener for them, a confidence builder and it’s a great opportunity,” he said.

Applicants need to be from Clinton County. They can pick an application up at the department but they are due by Saturday.

