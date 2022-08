SARANAC LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - Firefighters were battling flames at a Saranac Lake restaurant Thursday.

Crews responded to the McKenzie’s Grille to find the building engulfed in flames.

They say it happened on Flower Avenue and to avoid the area.

A detour is set up for drivers to go on MacKenzie Pond Road.

