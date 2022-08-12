Shaheen touts Berlin infrastructure improvements

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Berlin, New Hampshire, is embarking on a big renovation of its downtown that is designed to benefit tourism.

The city has received more than $19.5 million in federal funds to rebuild city streets and sidewalks, integrating heat from the Burgess bio-mass plant, that will keep the thoroughfares clear of ice and snow.

“Biomass power from the Burgess Plant which can do co-generation for heat and power, so they will be able to use that heat in the city and it will be an important asset, and they are thinking about how to attract more people to the North Country during the winter tourism season,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is touring the project Friday.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pok Sun Kim
Police arrest alleged madam in Vermont spa prostitution probe
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
Harmony Montgomery
Officials: Missing NH girl, Harmony Montgomery, was murdered
File image
Burlington Uber driver charged with lewd conduct
Surveillance image of suspected sedan in Springfield.
Early morning gunshots fired in Springfield

Latest News

A computer security breach at Lamoille Health Partners in Morristown may have left patient...
Morristown health center alerting customers to ransomware attack
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The bike race has been all over the world and is stopping at Burke Mountain for its first world...
Enduro World Series to make stop at Burke Mountain Saturday
The bike race has been all over the world and is stopping at Burke Mountain for its first world...
Enduro world series biking event makes its first stop on the east coast at Burke Mountain