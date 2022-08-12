Shaheen touts Berlin infrastructure improvements

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Berlin, New Hampshire, is embarking on a big renovation of its downtown that is designed to benefit tourism.

The city has received more than $19.5 million in federal funds to rebuild city streets and sidewalks, integrating heat from the Burgess bio-mass plant, that will keep the thoroughfares clear of ice and snow.

“Biomass power from the Burgess Plant which can do co-generation for heat and power, so they will be able to use that heat in the city and it will be an important asset, and they are thinking about how to attract more people to the North Country during the winter tourism season,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is touring the project Friday.

The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.

