Shelburne celebrates long time employee

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday.

It’s was all for Paul Goodrich, who’s been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent who’s proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.

“But I didn’t realize I’d see a parade like I see with all the equipment, truck, everybody. Joe: What’s your reaction? Goodrich: Very nice, just shocked a little bit to see it all” said Goodrich.

But this isn’t a goodbye party. The 75 year old says he ready to work a couple more years plowing in the winter and fixing the roads in the springtime. The party continued inside with friends, family and co-workers. There was another surprise. The town garage will now be named the Goodrich Garage.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.