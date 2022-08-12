Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Holly Meyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse. The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

“Individually and collectively each SBC entity is resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department about the investigation.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday...
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
Pok Sun Kim
Police arrest alleged madam in Vermont spa prostitution probe
Harmony Montgomery
Officials: Missing NH girl, Harmony Montgomery, was murdered
Police are investigating a Franklin County Sheriff's captain for an alleged assault on a...
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee

Latest News

Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
Clients of the the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
SDF
Nexus festival brings music to the Upper Valley this weekend
David Zuckerman/File
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail