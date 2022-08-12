Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire

Clients of the the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.
Clients of the the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting.

Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and got some tips for ways we can peacefully coexist with these majestic creatures.

