Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.
Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.(Courtesy: Eric Lessard)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.

Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad says investigators determined the shot was fired from inside the car and the bullet went through the driver’s seat. It’s still not clear who the shooter is or how the car crashed.

“We’re hopeful to be able to talk to him. We’re hopeful to be able to get a sense of what happened inside that vehicle. This is the 19th gunfire incident for 2022, that is a number that we do not like seeing. It’s a very troubling number and this is part of a long and troubling trend,” Murad said.

He says the teen is expected to survive and that he has been at the scene of other gunfire incidents in Burlington.

