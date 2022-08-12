Vt. kite artist takes palette to new heights

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Folks have a chance to try their hand at kite art this weekend led by an international professional.

Kisa Sauer is from Germany but has been at the Cold Hollow Sculpture park in Enosburg for the last couple of weeks as part of a residency.

She says there’s something magical about the way kites transform a landscape, even one already as beautiful as the sculpture park. “When you fly a kite in a landscape, it does something to the landscape and the other way around,” Sauer said.

There’s a workshop Saturday with kite-making from 11 to 2, and an artist talk and a group kite flying session after that. The event is free but registration is required ahead of time to make sure they have room for everyone who wants to come.

