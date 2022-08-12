BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have a decent stretch of weather over the next few days, starting with today and lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. High pressure will be in control of the weather, but some clouds will mix in from time to time.

Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side for this time of year, especially today. But it will slowly warm up over the weekend.

Monday is looking okay with partly sunny skies, but after that, an unsettled weather pattern will set itself up, bringing us the chance for a few showers each day Tuesday through Thursday, but no washouts.

Plenty of opportunities to take MAX Advantage of the weather for the next few days! Enjoy - and have a great weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.