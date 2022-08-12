Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail.

The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to make wigs for people that suffer hair loss as a result of medical conditions.

The Progressive candidate is expected to have the edge this November against state Senator Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County, but longtime AP Vermont bureau chief Chris Graff says Zuckeman’s primary win was a close shave.

