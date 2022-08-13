Camel’s Hump Monroe Trailhead parking area to close for improvements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FDR) is expanding parking capacity at Monroe trail in Camel’s Hump State Park in Duxbury.

The Monroe trail is a popular hiking route to the summit of Camel’s Hump. The two upper parking areas at the trailhead will be closed Monday through Friday starting August 15th until mid-September.

The parking lot will be nearly doubling in capacity, to better accommodate visitors. During the construction, hikers will need to park in the winter parking area, adding one mile to the round-trip hike. Visitors are encouraged to seek alternate hiking locations.

Hikers choosing to access the Monroe trail during construction will come across heavy equipment and trucks and should stay alert and make themselves visible to truck drivers and equipment operators.

