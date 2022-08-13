Friday Night Sports

By Jack Fitzsimmons, Jake Stansell and Mike DelDotto
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont men’s basketball team tipped off a trio of exhibition games in Montreal, beginning with a Friday night tilt with Concordia University at Collège Jean-de-Brebéuf.

Meanwhile, the Vermont Lake Monsters tried to go back-to-back in FCBL championships, only to lose in game 3 of their three-game set at Centennial Field in Burlington, 6-5, to the Nashua Silver Knights.

Extra numbers:

The Lake Monsters finish the combined, regular season/playoffs with a 47-and-21 record (30-and-8 at Centennial). Friday night’s championship was the 12th time Vermont has lost after leading the game at any point.

