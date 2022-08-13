Mall celebrates decade of being smoke-free with butterfly release

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A big celebration made its way to the Champlain Center.

Ten years ago - the property became tobacco-free. For a visual representation of the life change to be smoke free - the mall released butterflies in their pollinator garden.

The Ted K center offers after school and summer programs for kids living in Plattsburgh housing authority homes. Each year, the ted k center students grew the butterflies for the release.

“Butterflies are a great example of change. This was a huge change for the mall, a huge change for the community and we wanted to make sure we had an opportunity to celebrate that so we have been doing it every year. It starts with us, it starts without young people,” said Dana Bushey Isabella, Tobacco Free program director for Clinton, Franklin and Essex.

The mall says the decision to become a tobacco-free campus was to provide a healthy environment for customers, and the surgeon general has said there is no safe amount of second-hand.

