New York State Police investigating a fatal drowning in Altona

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday.

New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake.

They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

