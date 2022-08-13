ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch.

Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from the car and sent to the hospital.

Krymlak later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.