Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch.

Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from the car and sent to the hospital.

Krymlak later died at the hospital from his injuries.

