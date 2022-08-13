Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman

WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash.

They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line.

Police say she crashed into another car driven by Zachary Turpin of Massachusetts.

McLaughlin died on the scene.

