Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown shooting early Saturday morning, leaves two people injured.

Burlington Police say they were called to the scene on Main Street just before 1:30 this morning. According to Burlington Police, two men were shot, and transported to UVM Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspected shooter possibly fled towards Lawson Lane. Police set up a perimeter, and used a canine unit from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, but were unable to locate anyone.

This marks the 20th gunfire incident of the year in Burlington.

