What to do: Saturday, August 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Want to get your fair fix in? The Addison County Fair and Field Days is happening this weekend, at the fair grounds in Vergennes.

During the fair folks can enjoy rides, music, livestock shows, and tons of different exhibits. Daily admission to the fair includes parking, grandstand events, all shows and exhibits.

If you can’t make it today, the final day of the fair is tomorrow (Sunday, August 14).

The Franklin County Fair is also happening this weekend. This is taking place at the fairgrounds in Malone, New York.

Some of today’s main events include cattle judging, an open sheep show, and the franklin county ag society’s truck pull.

Most events get going starting at 9:00 a.m.

A link to the full schedule can be found here.

At the Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury today, the crew is celebrating one of their last restful weekends before the new crop of apples comes in. The mill is hosting Cider Fest from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The event will have barbeque, several hard ciders to choose from, as well as tie dye activities for the kids. It is free, and organizers say all you need to do is show up with a smile.

More information can be found here.

