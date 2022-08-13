BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a comfortable day, expect a cool night tonight and a lovely Sunday. High pressure will continue to build in tonight and scour out the clouds that bubbled up along and east of the Green Mountains today. This will lead to a mostly clear night with calm winds, cool temperatures and areas of fog by morning. Most of us will see lows in the 40s, with low 50s likely in the immediate Burlington area. Some of the Adirondack cold spots like Saranac Lake could see some upper 30s.

Sunday starts with plenty of sunshine across the area and temperatures will return to near normal for this time of year by afternoon. More cloud cover will begin to stream into the area through the afternoon and evening hours, but it will stay dry with low humidity.

Monday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day as an upper level low approaches the area. There is a small chance for a couple light showers, but nothing impressive. We’ll be watching the development of low pressure off the New England coast through the middle of the week. There is still some uncertainty regarding how that will play out exactly, but expect more clouds and better chances for wet weather through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will remain near or a bit below average through most of the upcoming week.

Enjoy the rest of this lovely weekend!

-Jess Langlois

