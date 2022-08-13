BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! If you like low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s, you’re in luck. Cloud cover will vary a bit by location today, but it will be a dry weekend across the area. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s for most this afternoon, although there will likely be spots that are stuck in the 60s, especially areas that see more clouds.

Thicker cloud cover sits to our east over New Hampshire to start the day, meanwhile we have more breaks of sun across Vermont. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day for western areas and northern New York, with more clouds and a very small chance for a sprinkle east.

Clouds clear out entirely overnight as high pressure becomes the dominant influence on our weather. Clear skies and light winds will promote another chilly night. Many of us will see temperatures dip into the 40s with more areas of fog likely by morning.

Sunday starts with plenty of sunshine, and it will be a mostly sunny day, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, largely in the mid to upper 70s. Low humidity continues through the weekend too.

We’ll see more clouds and a very small chance for showers to start the week as an upper level low approaches the area. Shower chances increase as the week goes on with low pressure developing off the New England coast. Overall, temperatures will be a bit cooler than average through the next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

