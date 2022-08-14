20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The investigation into what led to an officer involved shooting in Burlington continues this morning.

According to Vermont State Police police, officers with Burlington police were called to reports of an unspecified emergency at 249 Manhattan Dr. around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found 20-year-old David Johnson of Burlington, outside of the home. They say he was carrying a kitchen knife and was suicidal.

State Police say officers attempted to de-escalate the situation. They say about four minutes after Burlington police officers arrived, Johnson charged at officers with that knife.

Police say after a failed attempt to stop him with a taser, another officer shot Johnson with his gun, hitting him in the leg.

That officer has since been placed on administrative leave. Following standard procedure, the Vermont State Police will identify the officers involved on the day after the shooting.

Police say charges are expected to be filed against Johnson, who remains hospitalized.

