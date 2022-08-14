65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show.

Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.

For many it’s all about the cars. This is the meets sixty fifth year in a row, originally in Stowe, but has now switched locations to Waterbury. It all started in 1957 and the event has grown tremendously since then. It’s classic car collectors just keeps growing.

“We drove five hundred and fifty miles for the last three days to come to the show we came from down in cape cod... and Chris told us all about the show and what a great take it was. So, it’s our first time here and we are really enjoying it,” said Larry Perry from Cape Cod.

Larry Perry and his wife Vivian own a 1957 Buick Super Riviera and Perry says he got it from an older gentlemen he used to work with. He says he never meant to pick up this car, but once he saw it, he had to have it. And it was a big surprise to his wife, Vivian.

“Look what I bought... she says you weren’t looking for a Buick. I said no I wasn’t, but I didn’t find this it found me,” said Larry Perry.

“And I said what do you want that old thing for that’s an old mans car?” asked Vivian.

“..and I went well ( Larry hows his grey hair to the camera).”

And there are others like brad chamberlain who have been coming to the show for years... He owns a 1959 Austin Heely Sprite and got the car from a good friend. He has had the car for ten years and says he keeps coming back to make more memories.

“Most people really like it... Hear a lot of memories from older people that had them when they were young and it was a really popular sports car in the day. So it’s fun to hear the memories,” said Brad Chamberlain of Ferrisburgh.

Over three thousand people come each year from all over to see the show. Steve Ketcham came to the cars and an old friend of his.

“I have a friend who has had an old car since we were in high school together and I haven’t seen him in a long time and it was just a nice trip... my son is into old cars and I originally invited him. He couldn’t make it... so my wife came up with me,” said Ketcham of Essex Junction.

The show will be going until Sunday afternoon.

