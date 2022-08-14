Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families.

But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive.

You can drop of new school supplies at the police department’s community outreach center on Margaret street in the city of Plattsburgh. The department says it hopes to collect supplies for grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Community Resource Officer, Logan Barrett, says anyone in need can pick up the school supplies no questions asked.

“I think as a community we’ve come together in the past and we’ve done an amazing job at helping families that work hard but just need that little bit of extra help,” Officer Barrett said. “I think that we should support them as much as we can.”

Officer Barrett says they will also take cash donations. The supplies drive runs through September 3, 2022.

