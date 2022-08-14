New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen praises CHIPS act

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is praising a bill that boosts the domestic chip-making industry that was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Part of the CHIPS and Science Act directs funding for the production of semiconductors in the United States. Semiconductors are a vital component for almost every electronic device we use.

Sen. Shaheen says the United States is falling behind when it comes to chip manufacturing, especially compared to China.

“What we heard from some of the major companies that produce those semiconductors, which I said are critical from everything from cell phones to refrigerators to cars, if we can’t produce those then we are not going to stay competitive and that is the way we rebuild our manufacturing sector,” said Shaheen.

More than 52 billion dollars will be allocated as part of the chips funding. Shaheen says the bill will more than pay for itself over time by boosting economic growth at plants across the country.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police investigate early morning shooting
Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington
The Cannabis field at Rebel East in Craftsbury.
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
Police investigating a bad crash after shots fired.
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
Marshall C. Webb/File
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
File photo of ambulance response.
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison

Latest News

Plattsburgh PD Back to School drive
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
Hydrangea
In the Garden: Helping your Hydrangeas
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do: Sunday, August 14
Police involved shooting in Burlington
20-year-old man shot during police-involved shooting in Burlington