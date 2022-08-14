New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen praises CHIPS act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is praising a bill that boosts the domestic chip-making industry that was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Part of the CHIPS and Science Act directs funding for the production of semiconductors in the United States. Semiconductors are a vital component for almost every electronic device we use.

Sen. Shaheen says the United States is falling behind when it comes to chip manufacturing, especially compared to China.

“What we heard from some of the major companies that produce those semiconductors, which I said are critical from everything from cell phones to refrigerators to cars, if we can’t produce those then we are not going to stay competitive and that is the way we rebuild our manufacturing sector,” said Shaheen.

More than 52 billion dollars will be allocated as part of the chips funding. Shaheen says the bill will more than pay for itself over time by boosting economic growth at plants across the country.

