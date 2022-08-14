Police shooting: Non life-threatening injury to man confronting Burlington officers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officer involved gunfire rang out Saturday afternoon on Manhattan Drive in Burlington’s north end. Video of the incident just after 3 p.m. shows officers with Burlington Police respond for calls of shots fired. According to Vermont State Police, this is an officer involved shooting, where one person was struck. The subject was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Video taken at the scene shows a bullet hole in the windshield of what appears to be a residents car. As a standard protocol in Vermont, when an incident is officer involved, State Police becomes the lead investigating agency. It’s not clear which officer fired their weapon or what the motive was. An investigation is underway.

